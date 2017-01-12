3D radar system for new carriers passes test

A HIGH-TECH radar system that will be used on the Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier will allow it to see objects 200km away.

BAE Systems’ Artisan 3D radar system has been used on Type 23 frigates since 2013.

The 3-D radar system on HMS Iron Duke. It will be fitted to the newaircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

One has been fitted on aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is set to arrive in Portsmouth later this year.

The radar can monitor more than 800 objects simultaneously from 200 to 200,000 metres away, and cut through radio interference equal to 10,000 mobile phone signals.

Les Gregory, director for products and training services at BAE Systems, which has a base in Portsmouth, said: ‘Artisan 3D is a ground-breaking radar system that delivers real capability to the Royal Navy with its supreme accuracy and uncompromising tracking.

‘Its world-leading electronic protection measure ensures that even complex jammers will not reduce its effectiveness.

‘Artisan 3D has now been extensively tested, demonstrating high performance with significant flexibility to meet current and future threats.

‘It provides air and surface surveillance and target tracking to support platform and weapon system requirements on a wide range of platforms.

‘BAE Systems is proud to continue its record of providing the most advanced radar capabilities to the navy.’

The 19th Artisan 3D radar has now successfully completed factory acceptance testing and will be delivered to the Ministry of Defence by mid-2017.

Artisan will also be installed on the second of the new aircraft carriers HMS Prince of Wales, as well as a further two frigates and a landing platform dock assault ship.

Further trials will take place prior to each of the radars going into service.

Jonathan Barratt, head of the complex weapons team at the MoD’s Defence Equipment and Support said: ‘Artisan is a highly capable radar, providing record-breaking track detection ranges against complex and demanding threats.

‘This demonstrates how DE&S, industry and the navy are working to deliver cutting-edge equipment, vital in supporting and protecting our Armed Forces.’

Under a £105m contract, BAE Systems will develop, manufacture and provide support for 19 of the radars for the Royal Navy until 2022.