A decade of work for Portsdown U3A

I AM incredibly proud to deliver such good news.

Portsdown U3A is preparing to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

We cater for people who are no longer in full-time employment and, although we cover the north of the city of Portsmouth, we welcome people from all crners of the region.

Like all U3As, we are a learning organisation that runs on mutual support and fun.

Therefore, we have a wide range of interest groups that cover walking, computers, books, art, language, games, crafts, photography, history, music, travel, philosophy and more.

We also hold our general meetings on the third Wednesday of each month (except August) at 2pm in Cosham Baptist Church, 48 Havant Road, Cosham, P06 2QZ.

We normally have a speaker followed by a chance to meet other members and have a cup of tea.

Visitors are welcome for £2 a time.

Our yearly subscription is also really good value at just £16.

We began the new year with a sensational talk from Amanda Elmes on the South Downs National Park. Coming up on February 15, we have The Interesting River Thames, by Dave Allport.

Dave is a popular visitor to Portsdown U3A.

He has previously spoken about subjects as diverse as the Falkland Islands and the Kings Theatre in Albert Road, Southsea

On March 15, we have a talk on the centenary of the Russian Revolution, given by me.

This took place 100 years to the day since the abdication of Tsar Nicholas.

At Portsdown U3A, you will also find a wide array of interesting projects and special events.

In addition to all of this, we also have an ongoing Heritage Lottery funded project.

This project is called The Impact on the People of Portsmouth of the Battle of Jutland.

Look out for news of our Battle of Jutland exhibitions in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

The first one will be from 2pm-4.30pm on Thursday, February 16, at Cosham Baptist Church.

It is free, and everyone is welcome – so do please check us out now at portsdownu3a.org.uk

Alternatively, you can come along to our monthly meetings on February 15 and March 15.

We would absolutely love to see you.