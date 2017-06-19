A fishy supermarket trip for school pupils

USUALLY, a trip to the supermarket to buy groceries is considered a bit of a chore.

But for pupils from St John’s College, Southsea, it was a real sensory experience.

The entire reception class took a walk to Waitrose, just down the road in Marmion Road.

They got to see lots of different types of fish, and were able to touch, smell and ask questions about them.

Each of them was given the opportunity to hold a fish which they used as inspiration for a forthcoming project on sea monsters.

The pupils also got to experience buying a food item at the counter and saw how money is used to purchase items.

Emily-May Wallen, aged five, said: ‘I really liked touching all the fish because they felt slimy and I liked looking at the fins.’

And James Vick, also five said: ‘I liked going to Waitrose and touching all the fish because they felt gooey, slimy and soft.

‘The mussels were my favourite because of their shells, and they were still alive.’

Gemma Hitchcock, the reception class teacher at St John’s College, said it was great to be able to take the children on a sensory experience to Waitrose.

Ms Hitchcock said it allowed them to expand their knowledge about how real fish look, feel and smell.

She added: ‘I have been extremely impressed with the pupils’ descriptive and factual language which they have developed during this term’s topic, under the sea.

‘This will help them create their own sea monsters during our literacy lessons.’

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.