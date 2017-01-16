A hike with a difference – through the city’s centre

CAMPAIGNERS from a conservation charity went on an urban hike in a bid to highlight the need for safer pedestrian footpaths around Portsmouth city centre.

The walk was organised by Portsmouth Friends of the Earth to try to highlight ways to make walking through the city easier for pedestrians – without them having to resort to using GPS on their smart phones.

It comes as the council has been granted £600,000 to improve the Isambard Brunel Road area.

Organiser Rachel Hudson led the group on three different journeys.

The first hike involved following the Google Map route from Portsmouth and Southsea Station to Palmerston Road via Isambard Brunel Road.

The second followed directions given by Walkit.com app to direct the walkers back to the station.

Lastly, the walkers went without the help of technology and followed signposts to direct them back to Palmerston Road.

Mrs Hudson said: ‘We cannot deny Google routes are popular, so we need to look to improve those routes.’

Some of the issues that came up along the walks included narrow pavements, lack of pedestrian crossings, lack of signposts and inconsistent placements of maps.

Present on the urban hike was Councillor Luke Stubbs, the deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council.

He said: ‘This is my first walk with Friends of the Earth.

‘Little things such as these walks help us to pick up on suggestions and local issues from residents.’

The feedback from the walkers will help the council expand and improve on their 2017/2018 plan for the Isambard Brunel Road Public Realm bid.

The council has been given £600,000 to help develop Portsmouth and make it safer for walkers and cyclists.

