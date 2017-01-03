A JAMM-tastic charity day on the radio airwaves

MEDIA students held a 12-hour radio marathon for charity.

Between 8am and 8pm, 12 presenters from Highbury College, Cosham, went on air at JAMM Radio to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s and raised more than £450.

The JAMM team smashed their initial £200 target by midday.

Station manager Meghan Bailey said: ‘We wanted to do this to get the whole of JAMM and Highbury involved in something different.

‘We chose Alzheimer’s Research UK because it means something to a couple of our presenters and it’s something that needs to be addressed and a treatment needs to be found.’

Meghan, along with fellow JAMM team members Daisy White and Ty Tubbs, ensured the day ran as smoothly as possible with Daisy helping run the JAMM Facebook page and Ty helping with any technical difficulties throughout the day.

Ty is also putting together a highlights reel to be released in the next few days.

He said: ‘It was a busy day with lots happening around the college.

‘But with everyone in the team it was worth it, and it was an enjoyable experience for all.’

Presenters Jamie Chevalier-Watt, Steve Jenson and Adam Whitlam also appeared on That’s Solent TV to spread further awareness.

As well as playing some of their favourite music, the JAMM team set up stalls in the performance theatre where they sold cakes and biscuits they had baked themselves.

All presenters had their own topic of conversation including film and games reviews, rock and indie hour and also a Throwback Thursday show.

JAMM Radio is a student-run radio station, made by students.

It runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with non-stop chart hits and guilty pleasures.

You can still donate money to the cause by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/JAMM-Radio.

For more information visit JAMM Radio on Facebook and Twitter, or e-mail them at thisisjammradio@gmail.com.