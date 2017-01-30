A much-needed break for Chernobyl children

PREPARATIONS are being made to make a summer break for children affected by a nuclear fallout a holiday to remember.

The Portsmouth and Hayling Island Link of Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline pays for 12 children from the Ukraine to visit the UK each year – and they are looking for host families.

The youngsters and their families are still suffering from the after-effects of the Chernobyl power plant disaster which happened 30 years ago.

People in the region suffered severe health problems and, while the children are in the UK, they will be given sight and dental checks and a chance to breathe pollution-free air.

Ben Baker, from the charity, said: ‘These children come from Borodyanka, Ukraine, which is to this day affected by the Chernobyl power plant disaster which occurred 31 years ago this April.

‘As well as the health side-effects of this, there is extreme poverty within the Borodyanka area, meaning many children live within single room apartments with multiple family members, struggling to survive.’

There will be six boys and six girls with a Ukrainian teacher who acts as the interpreter.

Each host family will be responsible for housing and feeding two children for a four-week period from May 26 to June 23.

Mr Baker added: ‘The children spend the weekdays on daily trips to attractions and sites around the Portsmouth and Hayling area.

‘At the weekend they spend their time as a group, on picnics, at the funfair, or spending quality time with their host families.

‘We also encourage all host families to get fully involved with the trip, joining our great team in giving these children the time of their lives.’

If you would like to be considered as a host family, e-mail benbaker9876@hotmail.co.uk or visit phil-ccll.org.uk.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages?

Would you like to write a community column?

Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.