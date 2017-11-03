A new burger joint is opening its doors in Portsmouth

Have your say

There’s good news for burger lovers - a new restaurant is opening its doors in Portsmouth soon.

7 Bone Burger Co, which has branches in Southampton, Bournemouth and Reading, announced on its Facebook page that it would be opening a restaurant in Guildhall Walk.

The upmarket retro joint offers a selection of burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches on its menu.

No date has been announced for the restaurant’s opening, but on its Facebook post the company said it would it be ‘opening soon.’

The chain was featured on BBC 2’s The Restaurant Man back in 2014, which covered the company’s branch opening in Southampton.

Advertisements for waiting staff have recently been posted online.

On its Facebook page 7 Bone describes itself as: ‘Servin’ up American comfort food classics including our well hung (ahem) dry aged burgers, smokehaus BBQ, craft beers and cocktails, in a feel good speakeasy joint.’