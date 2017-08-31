A Portsmouth pub is looking for the city’s worst pub quiz team

Does your team always come last in the weekly pub quiz?

Believe it or not, you could be in luck. A Portsmouth pub is on the look out for self-confessed pub quiz losers to come forward and try out a slightly simpler version.

The Coach and Horses in London Road wants teams to enter the UK’s easiest pub quiz, with the winner earning themselves a £750 prize.

Teams from across the UK must explain what makes their performance so terrible - from constantly stumbling over the simplest questions to always losing to local rivals.

The five selected teams will then be given the chance to fight it out in the ultimate easy pub quiz in October.

Gareth Pinhorne, general manager at the Coach & Horses, said: ‘Everyone loves a pub quiz, but not everyone’s general knowledge is up to scratch.

‘We’ve had some crazy answers in our pub quizzes, so I’ll be interested to see if any of our guests will be putting their name forward!

‘We’re offering these terrible teams the chance to redeem themselves, so tell us why you think your team should take part and you could win £750 - as well as the chance to shake off your reputation as the ultimate quiz team loser - we can’t wait to see Portsmouth’s quizzers put to the test!’

To be in with a chance visit the Flaming Grill website and explain why your team thinks they could be the world’s worst quiz team before September 21.

The chosen winner will need to be available on October 5 to take part.