A show for those with a passion for fishing

WITH just days to go, further exhibitors have been added to the line-up at the Fishing Show at Southsea Marina.

Taking place on Saturday, May 6, from 10am until 4pm, Portsmouth family fishmongers, Johnsons Enterprises will be demonstrating the art of filleting fish in the dedicated Q&A tent and offering visitors the chance to take home some fresh produce for supper.

Local sea anglers Pat Dorkings, Wayne Comben, Pete Kilshaw and James Roberts will also be talking about extreme fishing abroad and fishing on the Solent and discussing the new way to fish on a sea kayak.

A series of free talks from 10.15am it will be the perfect time for visitors to ask questions and pick up the latest fishing tips.

On the day there will be a main exhibitor marquee with a fantastic local presence from Andy’s Baits,angling centre, Allan’s Marine and Solent Baits who will be selling a selection of tackle, bait, rods and lures.

Portsmouth Marine Training RYA Training Centre will be in attendance and LGS Marine will be on hand with the newest safety equipment.

FRIB (Foldable RIB) will showcase an innovatively-designed foldout RIB for sea anglersand new exhibitor Wade Marine will be unveiling a rope-handling device that makes mooring up a simple, stress free task.

By the main tent a line-up of fishing boats will be on display courtesy of Sea Ventures, Sussex Boat Shop, JBT Marine, RBS Marine and boat builder Garry Bull, including a 695 Marlin, a Beneteau Barracuda 7, a Wilson Flyer mould, Parker and Rodman boat models and a brand of Ocean kayaks that come fully rigged.

As well as the opportunity to buy top fishing finding navigation equipment from Landau UK, and a comprehensive range of outboards from Golden Arrow, visitors can also drop in from 9am to pick up some bargains at the marina boat jumble.

While there they can have their life-jacket checked for free by the RNLI.

Admission to the show is free with first-come, first-served parking available and the onsite café will be serving refreshments and hot and cold food throughout the day.

A few stalls are still available at the marina boat jumble at only £10 a pitch, if you’re interested in selling some kit before the new season, contact Southsea Marina Reception on (023) 9282 2719.