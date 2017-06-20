A van giving out free cider is coming to Portsmouth - here’s how you can get a glass

It looks like summer is finally here - and for many that means the possibility of enjoying a ice cold glass of cider in the sun.

Drinks brand Rekorderlig is going one step further though, by travelling the country offering people the chance to get their hands on a free glass of cider.

It is the middle of a 38-day Lagom tour across the UK, featuring stop-offs in London, Birmingham and Portsmouth.

The company’s sampling vehicle, a Swedish-style wooden hut van, will be stationed at Gunwharf Quays on June 30 from 12pm to 8pm.

A Rekorderlig spokesperson said: ‘Inspired by the cool, effortless Scandinavian lifestyle, Lagom is the theory that “just enough” is the perfect amount of everything, with a lack of fussiness being key.

‘The theory is an overarching approach to living your life with a foundation of contentment and perfect balance, believing if you take just enough from life for yourself, you leave enough for others to be happy.

‘The tour will offer guests a chance to enjoy the relaxed, altruistic Swedish lifestyle while enjoying the refreshingly balanced flavours of Rekorderlig.

‘Throughout the tour, the bar will serve a range of Rekorderlig Cider, and guests will be able to enjoy the three steps to the perfect serve as they choose their favourite flavours and fruits.’

The tour runs from June 15 to July 23, with further stopping points announced during the event.