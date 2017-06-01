African drumming and singing police at festival

THERE are just days left until one of the area’s biggest music festivals kicks off.

The popular, the weird and the wonderful are on the bill for Waterlooville Music Festival which is set in and around St George’s Church in the town centre.

From handbell-ringing workshops to African drumming, and ukulele shows to performances of Vivaldi and Handel.

There is something for music lovers of all genres to enjoy at the festival, which begins on June 10.

Chris Gadd, who is one of the organisers, said: ‘Every evening there is an outstanding concert and during the day there are events involving local schools as well as tea dances and piano and organ recitals.

‘Many of the concerts have now sold out but there are still opportunities to come and enjoy the event.

‘The Band of the Hampshire Constabulary is performing on Wednesday, June 14.

‘On Thursday, June 15, the Hampshire Guitar Orchestra are playing for us for the first time which should be a fabulous concert.

‘And on the Friday night we have our very popular folk and ale night hosted by Jigfoot.

‘They are supported by Megan Linford and her band.’

This is an enormously popular night and a fantastic evening of folk music and real ale.’

Waterlooville Music Festival is now in its twelfth year.

It attracts more than 4,000 visitors to the town.

Tickets are available from a number of outlets in Waterlooville and Cowplain as well as online.

For more information go to stgeorgesnews.org/wmf/boxoffice.