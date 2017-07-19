All the fun of the fair

Have your say

IT WAS all smiles at a church summer fair on Saturday.

More than 200 people flocked to the Parish of St Cuthbert and St Aidan in Portsmouth for its annual summer fair at the weekend.

Visitors enjoyed a fun-packed day of tombola, refreshments and children’s activities – with a host of stalls selling jams and preserves, books and plants.

Money raised at the event, which takes place every year, will go towards St Cuthbert’s Church and its upkeep.

Sue Walker, who is retired, was involved in the planning of the fair.

She said: ‘It was a very successful day. We raised about £2,200 in total. Our new china-smashing stall was a big hit.’