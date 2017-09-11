Anger after planning inspector overturns rejected planning bid at Southsea home

Have your say

RESIDENTS have spoken of their frustration after the planning inspector overturned the council’s decision to refuse extensive work at a house.

The owners of a home in Eastern Parade, Southsea, initially had their bid for a terrace, roof extension, new dropped kerb, gates and replacement garden shed rejected by Portsmouth City Council.

But a planning inspector has now approved the plans.

A concerned neighbour said the reconstruction would block their view and the home’s new look will be too modern

He said: ‘The whole concept of it is intrusive.

‘The planning committee, two local councillors and six residents were against it. ‘Then this inspector came down from Bristol because the owners appealed.’

He added: ‘Everything else was overruled.’

The inspector’s report concluded that ‘there is a wide variation of architectural styles in the surrounding area’ and the scheme would ‘respect the character and appearance of the area’.

The owners of the house said they have the right to renovate their property and that they are not demolishing the house, as had been feared by some residents.