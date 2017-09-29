Anger as Southsea pool shuts for third time

The closure of a popular swimming pool has sparked anger amongst Portsmouth residents.

In the last month Portsmouth Pyramids Centre in Southsea has been closed three times. It is due to re-open on October 6.

Due to the centre failing to alert all parties by telephone, parents still arrived with their children to attend swimming lessons only to be told that the classes have been cancelled and the pool has been closed again.

Some expressed their disappointment at having made the trip to the centre while others queried whether they would still be charged for the classes.

Portsmouth Pyramids Centre, part of BH Live, posted on its Facebook page to alert the public, citing that the pool is in need of maintenance.

When contacted, a staff member at the centre advised that the pool is closed for maintenance and that they are not allowed to say anymore on the subject.

Members on Facebook have taken to the BH Live Facebook page to query the reasons behind the frequent closures. Some commented that the closures could be due to staffing issues or previous faulty repair work.