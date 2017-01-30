Anti-Trump rally to be held in Portsmouth

ANTI-TRUMP protestors are expected to take to Portsmouth’s city centre later this evening.

Portsmouth for Humanity is staging its rally outside the Guildhall, in Guildhall Square, from 7pm until 10pm, one of several around the country as Downing Street insists that the state visit to Britain by President Trump will go ahead.

It comes after President Trump revealed controversial rules banning people from certain majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, sparking widespread protests in the US.

The rally is being staged by Portsmouth woman Chantelle Burton, who recently staged a humanitarian appeal to help Syrian refugees from Aleppo.

In a post on Portsmouth for Hunmanity’s Facebook page, a spokesman said: ‘Mosques in flames, refugees arrested in airports, hijabs being torn off women, muslim ban, refugee ban, what next?

‘Not in our name, never in our name!’