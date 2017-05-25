App designed to help highlight flood issues

IT’S the app that is, quite literally, taking the world by storm.

Floodriskfinder, developed in Portsmouth, aims to to provide a risk assessment on residential and business properties in England.

The app uses data from the Environment Agency to provide accurate information on properties in England, both commercial and domestic – so those looking to buy or rent can check they are not at risk of flooding beforehand.

Now, an update has added live flood alerts, providing updates on current flood situations, updated every 15 minutes. Floodriskfinder can help flag up properties that may be situated on a flood plain or a particularly at-risk area, so that buyers can steer clear, or have the reassurance of knowing that flood defences are in place in surrounding areas.

Within a week of release, the app was featured on the Apple Store as Best New App.

The app itself is relatively easy to use – typing in a house number and street name, or postcode, shows all the information, from flood risk to defences in the nearby area.

Using their own discretion, the househunter can then assess the need to call in additional specialist research or proceed further with purchasing or leasing the property.

Jason Hedges, co-founder of Floodriskfinder, said: ‘We are thrilled to have released this new update to Floodriskfinder, which introduces another great feature – flood defences.

‘Yet again, we are the first to introduce such an important and useful feature.

‘To introduce live flood alerts in the same release adds to our feature set, and we know this will also prove very useful.’

To find out more about Floodriskfinder, people can visit floodriskfinder.uk.