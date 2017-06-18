Appeal as motorcyclist is rushed to hospital

A MOTORBIKE rider was rushed to hospital after a crash with a car.

Hampshire police are appealing for information after the crash in Rodney Road near the junction with Anson Road, in Portsmouth.

The rider, in his 50s, is still in hospital after the incident, which happened at 3pm on Wednesday.

The other vehicle involved was a BMW.

Now police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch to help.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses after a car and a motorcycle collided on Rodney Road at the junction with Anson Road at around 3pm on Wednesday, June 14.

‘The car was a BMW 320 saloon in grey and the motorcycle was a white Honda.

‘The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

‘Did you witness this collision?

‘Were you in the Rodney Road area around this time on Wednesday 14 June in your vehicle and do you have dash cam footage?

‘Please call 101 and quote 44170226301.’

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.