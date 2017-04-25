Appeal over planned Portchester estate to begin this morning

A CONTENTIOUS appeal over the building of 120 homes gets underway today.

Lawyers from Persimmon Homes and Fareham Borough Council will begin the four-day public inquiry at Fareham’s Civic Offices from 10am.

The appeal will be heard by a government planning inspector and is in regards to the developer’s plans for 120 homes on land off Cranleigh Road in Portchester.

It is the fourth time in the past 30 years that developers have had to go to an inspector in order to reverse the council’s decision after the local authority rejected the plans last March.

Residents can attend the hearings and, for those who wish to speak, it is important to attend this morning as the inspector will ask if any interested people want to register their intentions to give their thoughts during the proceedings.

Councillor Nick Walker, chairman of the planning committee on the council said: ‘I would strongly encourage any residents with an interest in this site to make sure they come along and have their say so that the inspector can take local opinions into account when he considers his verdict.’

A decision is expected to be made a few months after the appeal.