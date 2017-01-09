Are you looking to get involved in teaching?

PEOPLE can learn more about opportunities to teach in Portsmouth at a recruitment event.

Portsmouth City Council is holding the event on how to get involved in teaching at 1000 Lakeside North Harbour on Saturday, January 14 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Experienced teachers, newly-qualified teachers, those looking to return to the profession and those considering a career in teaching are welcome to come along to the Teach Portsmouth event.

Primary, secondary and special schools will be represented on the day, looking for potential candidates for September 2017.

Cllr Neill Young, the council’s cabinet member for education, said: ‘We’re committed to raising education standards in the city – good teachers can really inspire young people to reach their full potential and then raise the standard of learning.

‘Our previous events have been really successful.’

More information is at teachportsmouth.co.uk.