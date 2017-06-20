Art society’s summer exhibition coming up

MANY will know of the late renowned Portsmouth marine artist William Lionel Wyllie.

But few may be aware that Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society (PHAS) was formed in 1909 under his guidance and he became its first president. That was just 108 years ago.

PHAS will be celebrating its 108th annual summer art exhibition at Portsmouth’s Anglican Cathedral, High Street, Old Portsmouth.

It will be open daily from 9am to 5pm, from Saturday, July 29 to Thursday, August 10, with free admission.

Visitors may view more than 500 paintings in a variety of media by artists of all standards.

Art group session members meet weekly to paint and draw in any medium in Becket Hall, opposite the rear of the cathedral, in Old Portsmouth.

This year the exhibition is sponsored by White Dog Gallery, Southsea (formerly Hiscock Gallery) and Southsea Gallery, of Albert Road, Southsea.

Each will be selecting a best painting.

The artist will win a prize. A people’s choice prize will also be given.

One local school is chosen each year to exhibit their skills at the exhibition.

A private preview will be held on July 28 at 7.30pm.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Ken Ellcome, will select his favourite painting in the exhibition.

For more information go to portshantsart@org.uk.