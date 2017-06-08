Arts Lodge court case delayed

A COURT case for a couple on trial after an incident when the council repossessed the Arts Lodge has been delayed.

Mark Lewis, 48, and Alison Brett, 51, both from Clarence Parade, Southsea, had a two-day trial set for hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

But it has been adjourned until a later date.

Mr Lewis ran Art & Soul Traders, which was based at the centre.

He is charged with two assaults on a constable, and using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke violence, after the council repossessed the Arts Lodge in Victoria Park in February.

Ms Brett has one charge of assaulting a PC – both deny their charges.