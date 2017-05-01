Backing for plans to boost cycling in Portsmouth

PLANS to encourage more cycle-friendly initiatives in the city have been backed.

Portsmouth Labour are backing plans by the Portsmouth Cycle Forum in consultation with the city council to bring forward a ‘City to Share’ vision for the area.

The vision is for Portsmouth to become a ‘pre-eminent cycling city’.

Stephen Morgan, leader of Portsmouth Labour said: ‘As a keen cyclist in our city, I know only too well how great cycling is to get around, help avoid congestion and keep active.

‘In fact, it has become the third most popular participatory sport in the country so it has huge potential to make an impact on the health and wellbeing of our communities. Portsmouth is one of the most dangerous places to cycle, we must make our roads safer.’