BAE Systems to cut 1,000 jobs this week

Jobs in the south could be at risk after it was announced that BAE Systems could be cutting more than 1,000 jobs this week.

The news will come as a blow to the firm’s Warton plant in Preston, Lancashire, as it has been reported that staff at the plant could face the brunt of the redundancies.

An insider told Sky News that the number of jobs being axed would total ‘well over 1,000’. The source also revealed that the company’s new chief executive, Charles Woodburn, could be ‘trimming’ the firm’s workforce across other locations.

As Britain’s biggest defence contractor, BAE employs 34,600 people in the UK. The latest round of job losses are expected to be announced on Tuesday.