BBC or Channel 4? Portsmouth viewers have their say on The Great British Bake Off

TWO thirds of readers think The Great British Bake Off was better on the BBC than the new Channel 4 version.

After the new series began on Tuesday, we asked readers on The News’ website what they thought of the show’s channel switch.

Presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig joined judge Prue Leith as part of the new line-up.

Fellow judge Paul Hollywood was the only one of the team to move over from the BBC, which had hosted the show since 2010.

In our poll, 67 per cent of people said they missed the BBC’s version and preferred it to Channel 4’s.

Readers on Facebook voiced their opinion on the show.

Crystella Poupard said: ‘I think it was pandering to the old scenario, but was not successful.

‘A bit too sweet and sickly for me, like some of the bakes.’

Jenny Hodgkinson posted: ‘I am watching it at the moment and thoroughly enjoying it!

‘I recorded it so I can fast forward the ads. I was very doubtful but am pleasantly surprised.’

Fiona Shaw said she preferred the BBC version, but added: ‘I think Noel Fielding needs to find his feet as his humour fell a bit flat, but otherwise not that different.’

And Matt Davey commented: ‘I thought it was poorly edited! Some cakes were given 15-20 seconds each!’