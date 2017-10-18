Be safe, be seen and glow

Hundreds of families took part in a seafront cycle ride to highlight the need to be safe on our roads.

Portsmouth City Council organised the Glow Ride, in Southsea, which saw more than 1,300 riders pull on hi-vis jackets and glow sticks and add colourful lights on their bikes.

With famingos in tow, Victoria Hamment and Charlotte Cox, from Southsea, get ready to cyle (171233-01)

Eastney Esplanade was filled with cyclists of all ages learning about how to be safe and seen when cycling at night before completing a lap of the seafront on closed roads.

Martine Pottinger, left, with daughter Mary, eight and Grace Hayes, seven, with her mum Karen McCoy, from Portsmouth (171233-03)

Toby Lander, eight, with his aunty Coco Johnson all geared up for the ride (171233-04)

Cyclists equipped with glow sticks in their helmets take part in Southsea's Glow Ride (171233-06)

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Ken Ellcome and Lady Mayoress Jo Ellcome prepare to wave the cyclists off (171233-07)