Bear-ly a spare seat after Paddington-themed sports day

PADDINGTON Bear and Winnie the Pooh were among the guests of honour at a recent pre-school sports day.

Portsmouth High School Pre-School’s recent sports day featured numerous special guests, including the pre-school’s own bear, Buttercup.

This made the Paddington Bear race the highlight of the afternoon – as pupils had to race in outfits crafted by a nursery teacher.

The lovable bear, created by the late Michael Bond, is a firm favourite among the girls – who were given the chance to show their team spirit as they cheered each other on, before watching their parents take part in the bear and spoon race.

One nursery teacher, who was not named, said: ‘Each race offered the girls a chance to use a variety of motor skills that they have been developing over the year.

‘This includes running, skipping, balancing on beams, jumping over blocks, dressing themselves, balancing items while running and coordinating their movements in various different ways.

‘These fundamental movement skills form the foundation for building more complex sporting skills later on.

‘The girls learn so much from taking part in an event such as this and they were all very proud to receive their medal and certificate at the end.’

The girls brought their own teddy bears to join in the fun and the headmistress was accompanied by her own bear Big Ted, came along to watch the afternoon’s events unfold.