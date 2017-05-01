Bizarre fire generates smoke plumes in Langstone Harbour

A BLAZE led to huge plumes of smoke in Langstone Harbour on Saturday.

Firefighters from Southsea Fire Station investigated the blaze in Milton Common at 2.03pm which started after some undergrowth had caught alight.

It generated big plumes of smoke but did not require the assistance of firefighters as it put itself out shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for the station said: ‘We were called to the fire in the undergrowth but we took no action and were simply there to monitor it. The fire put itself out.’