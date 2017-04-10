Boots on to raise cash for victims of strokes

STROKE survivors, their family and friends are being encouraged to take part in a fundraising walk around a picturesque late.

Step out for Stroke will take place at Canoe Lake, Southsea, and it is hoped the event will raise hundreds of pounds for the Stroke Association.

Tammy Angus, community and events fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: ‘We’re inviting the whole community to come to this fun day out and help us make it an event to remember.

‘Our Step Out for Stroke events mark a milestone for many stroke survivors taking part, and it’s an event that the whole family will enjoy.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing some truly inspirational people who will be taking their first steps since their stroke. ‘Everyone taking part will be joined by hundreds of people across the UK who are walking to raise vital funds for everyone affected by stroke.’

A stroke is a brain attack which happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, caused by a clot or bleeding in the brain.

According to the Stroke Association, there are more than 100,000 strokes in the UK each year – that is around one stroke every five minutes.

There are more than 1.2m people in the UK living with the effects of stroke.

The Step out for Stroke fundraising day will include lots of family-friendly activities including free blood pressure checks, face painting, and other games.

It is open to everyone, regardless of ability, and takes place at 11am on Saturday, May 13.

To find out more about Step Out for Stroke visit stroke.org.uk/stepout.

The Stroke Helpline on 0303 303 3100 provides information and support on stroke. More information can be found at stroke.org.uk.

