BREAKING: Major Portsmouth road closed after ‘serious collision’

Have your say

PART of a major Portsmouth access road has been closed off after a serious collision.

Emergency services are at the incident on Eastern Road close to the junction with Hayling Avenue.

Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team tweeted: ‘Eastern Rd, Portsmouth. Serious collision at junction with Hayling Ave, all services on scene dealing. Road is now closed. #1046’

Fire crews and the ambulance service have also been called.

Traffic is queuing as far south as the junction with Langstone Road and as far north as Tangier Road.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic is building along Eastern Road (Image taken at 12pm). Picture: Google Maps

More to follow.