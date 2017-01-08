Search

BREAKING NEWS: Police hunt after man stabbed in leg in Portsmouth

editorial image
0
Have your say

Police are hunting for an attacker after a man was stabbed in the leg in Portsmouth last night.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the Fratton area of the city, and a Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said four men were seen running away from the scene in St Mary’s Road, following the incident which happened at about 8pm yesterday (Saturday).

A 38-year-old man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital at Cosham with a stab wound to his leg. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The police believe the victim and the attacker are known to each other.

The spokeswoman said: ‘We’d like to reassure people that we believe this was an isolated incident, with no wider risk to the public.’

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, quoting 44170008100.

Back to the top of the page