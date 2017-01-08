BREAKING NEWS: Police hunt after man stabbed in leg in Portsmouth

Police are hunting for an attacker after a man was stabbed in the leg in Portsmouth last night.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the Fratton area of the city, and a Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said four men were seen running away from the scene in St Mary’s Road, following the incident which happened at about 8pm yesterday (Saturday).

A 38-year-old man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital at Cosham with a stab wound to his leg. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The police believe the victim and the attacker are known to each other.

The spokeswoman said: ‘We’d like to reassure people that we believe this was an isolated incident, with no wider risk to the public.’

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101, quoting 44170008100.