Brexit vote: how Hampshire MPs voted after Article 50 debate

AN MP who campaigned against Brexit has voted in favour of beginning the formal process to leave the European Union.

Portsmouth South MP Flick Drummond voted to trigger Article 50 in a House Of Commons vote, despite being an active Remain campaigner ahead of the June 23 referendum last year.

She was joined by fellow MPs in Hampshire, including Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, Fareham MP Suella Fernandes and Havant MP Alan Mak.

In all, 498 MPs voted in favour at the second reading, with 114 against.

On Twitter, Mrs Drummond said: ‘I have to accept the result and vote for Article 50.’