Bride to complete 12 races in wedding dress for charity

If you see Lucy Dorey-Robinson out on her mission to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK, you might think she’s a runaway bride.

But in actual fact, the newlywed 27-year-old has just come up with a feelgood, fun way to raise awareness for a good cause.

Lucy, from Portsmouth, has vowed to run one race every month for a year in her wedding dress.

She started in January and on May 20, her dress will turn from white to rainbow as she enters the Colour Run in Windsor.

Lucy, who married 27-year-old Dan at Eastney’s Royal Marines Museum, said: ‘In January I knew I needed to do something drastic to get me on a health kick.

‘I decided to do a 5k fun run and was very nervous about being judged, so I decided to dress up for the occasion in something that made me feel like a superhero.

‘So many people approached me and were amazed by what I was doing, that I decided to use it as an opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

‘I lost my grandad, who was very dear to me last year to cancer, so I’m pledging to raise £1,000 and have got £500 already.

‘Dan will run the next race with me in his wedding suit.’

The couple are running different races nationwide, and so far have completed challenges across London and in Milton Keynes. They will also take on the Simplyhealth Great South Run in October.

Anyone wanting to follow their progress can search and use the hashtag #imthebeast2017 on Twitter.

Lucy added: ‘You usually only get to wear your wedding dress once. I love mine so much and the way it makes me feel, now I can wear it every month.’

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Im-the-beast.