Brown: Pompey fans can continue going it alone

Pompey are not ‘desperate’ to raise funds for the continuing good health of the club.

That is the verdict of Ashley Brown, who is convinced the promotion-winning Blues can continue to thrive under community ownership.

Pompey Supporters’ Trust shareholders will soon vote on whether Michael Eisner’s £5.67m takeover should be approved.

Yet Mr Brown believes retaining the current ownership model is a viable alternative, with proposals to raise necessary finance.

The ‘Proposed Sale of PST Shares’ documentation refers several times to the figure of £5m required over a five-year period for essential Fratton Park safety work.

It’s a sum Tornante have pledged to meet through the injection of at least £10m of additional equity in the club.

Meanwhile, the Trust have drawn up their own funding plans, including launching another share issue, more contributions from club presidents and utilising the remaining £900,000 Tesco money.

Mr Brown has been at the forefront of negotiations with Mr Eisner through his role on Pompey’s board and as Trust chairman.

And the 47-year-old is adamant the club can continue to go it alone, without need of the American billionaire.

Mr Brown said: ‘For what we need now, we have a competitive playing budget set aside for next year in League One and monies set aside for the ground, so there is no urgent problem.

‘What we have is a period of time over the next few years to properly understand what our financial requirements are – and then identify what we can raise through shareholders or other means.

‘But we are not in any desperate position at the moment.

‘We have been ready to raise money through a share issue and that was delayed to complete discussions with Michael Eisner.

‘The issue was going to happen early this year but, with his interest looking to be something that would push forward into a genuine offer, we felt it wasn’t fair or right at that time to grant new shares.

‘In any normal business practice you don’t issue new shares when there might be a takeover.

‘However, that is something we will be ready to pull the trigger on in the summer if need be.

‘Yet there is no desperate urgent need (for finance) in the next few months, so we would go through a process of seeing what interest there is from existing shareholders and at the same time complete the study on the ground – which is ongoing.

‘Then we can get an understanding of what we need over the next few years and at that point may have to look for additional investors who might want to work with us.

‘In the meantime, our recent survey showed 468 people would definitely buy new shares, and 886 saying they probably would.

‘We also know a handful of presidents would be interested in putting some more money in.

‘Not all of them by any means, but some of the ones in a stronger position to put in significant amounts of money.

‘We cannot talk in detail about that until it is known what happens in the next few weeks with Tornante.

‘We would probably be looking at the same price of £1,000 per share. Whether the football club share is priced identically is a different matter.’

As demonstrated in bid documentation distributed to Trust shareholders and members, there is widespread recognition of urgent safety work required at Fratton Park.

And Mr Brown insists the first year of that work is already planned and funded under the existing regime – commencing this summer.

He added: ‘We know there are certain safety works the council would like us to prioritise – and those have been prioritised.

‘During that first tranche of work over the next 12 months we will probably use most, if not all, of the Tesco money.

‘This is predominantly making sure the ground is safe and therefore we can maintain capacity. Then we need to agree on what happens next.

‘Firstly, we need to finish the studies to understand what some of the additional ground problems are because we don’t yet know.

‘Secondly, once we have that, whoever owns the club must sit down with the council and look at years two, three and four, building an affordable plan that everybody is happy with.

‘No-one knows the full amount it will cost. Numbers such as £5m over five years are an estimate based on not a lot more. You wouldn’t find anyone professional putting their name to that number at this stage.

‘Given another three to six months, we will have a more accurate understanding. That will be after structural reviews and people from the council coming in to ascertain where we are on capacity and safety grounds.

‘I don’t think the cost (£5m) will be any worse than that, personally.’