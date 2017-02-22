Budding young writers to tell story of animal heroes

IN celebration of World Book Day’s 20th anniversary, schoolchildren across the Portsmouth area have the chance to win themselves a new Kindle.

Vet charity PDSA has teamed up with award-winning children’s writer Hilary Robinson to launch a writing competition.

The competition is open to budding young writers, aged 16 or under, and this year’s theme is Animal Heroes. This coincides with Hilary’s latest book Flo of the Somme, which tells the story of an heroic dog who worked in the First World War battlefields,delivering medical supplies to injured soldiers.

To help this year’s entrants, Hilary has started the story of Buddy a pet who goes to live with twins Jess and James when their grandma moves into a care home. It’s now up to the young writers to complete the story.

The winner – judged by Hilary – will receive an Amazon Kindle, a signed set of Hilary’s books, and a VIP tour with Hilary at a PDSA Pet Hospital. Three runners-up will each win a signed copy of Flo of the Somme and a special PDSA Pet Protectors goodie bag.

Hillary said: ‘I’m delighted to be taking part in the PDSA animal heroes writing competition. It’s so important we do everything we can to look after our furry and four-legged friends.

‘They have done so much for us – going all the way back to when they went to war for us 100 years ago.

‘One of the best things you can do to raise awareness of this is to write about them and tell their stories for them, so please do send in your entries.’

Entries should be about 1,000 words and can be e-mailed to petprotectors@pdsa.org.uk or posted to: Young Writers Competition, PDSA Head Office, Whitechapel Way, Priorslee, Telford, Shropshire, TF2 9PQ.

The closing date is May 26, 2017, and entrants should give their full name, date of birth and e-mail address.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.