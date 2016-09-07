Bunn Leisure welcomes students to Selsey site after academy blaze

A HOLIDAY park operator has come to a Selsey school’s aid after a huge fire last month.

Bunn Leisure has allowed its White Horse Club to be used for lessons by The Academy after it suffered extensive damage in the blaze.

Year 10 and 11 pupils will be taught at the facility on the White Horse holiday park in Selsey for an estimated three weeks, while temporary classrooms are built at the school site.

John Bunn, MD of Bunn Leisure, said: ‘It’s fantastic to see the Selsey community rallying round to help the school.

‘Bunn Leisure is proud to be part of that community effort.’