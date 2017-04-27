Business hub for young entrepreneurs launched at city college

A NEW project to support young entrepreneurs across the city has been launched.

Representatives from Portsmouth College and Portsmouth City Council met to discuss the Young Innovators Hub, a free support network for young people with their own businesses.

From September onwards, a space at the college will be available for budding business enthusiasts to use and work in, with advice from mentors and resources on tap.

The hub is the work of Portsmouth College and Unloc, a company set up by former student Hayden Taylor to ensure young people have the opportunity to be engaged in their community.

Hayden, 20, said: ‘The hub will support and incubate businesses run by college students and other young people in the city, even if they just have ideas and want to get something started up.

‘The project links into the council’s economic strategy and will see a very large under-used classroom turn into a funky, creative hub complete with industry mentors, office space, meeting rooms, and a pool of talented staff.

‘As far as we’re aware there’s nothing like this in the country at the moment.’

Those interested will have to apply to be able to use the space, which is costing £6,000 to renovate. It’s being funded by Unloc.

Simon Barrable, deputy principle at Portsmouth College, said: ‘I’m excited about what we’re going to be able to offer young entrepreneurs. This kind of support could potentially make a difference to whether or not someone succeeds.

‘Each person can come into the space and share ideas with others, they’ll all be able to bounce off each other.’