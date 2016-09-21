Businessman fined £3,000 over Grade 2 listed pub alterations

A BUSINESSMAN has been fined £3,000 for removing and installing windows in a Grade II-listed building.

Amir Sattari, 55, of Southleigh Road, Emsworth, admitted two counts of causing the alteration of a building which affected its listed character.

The charges related to the former 1912 Tangier pub, in Tangier Road, Portsmouth, which is now a Spar.

Sattari owns five Spar shops across the area.

He arranged the removal of the acid-etched reproduction and frosted windows on the ground floor on August 4.

On October 23 he ‘caused’ the installation of laminated frosted windows and original etched windows to be installed.

District judge Anthony Callaway fined him £1,000 for the first charge and £2,000 for the second.

He must pay £1,479.60 prosecution costs after the case at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Sattari, a director of KRS Retail Ltd, must pay a £120 victim surcharge.

The case was prosecuted by Portsmouth City Council.