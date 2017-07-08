Campaigns seeks to find Portsmouth’s unsung community heroes

A HUNT to find community heroes in the Portsmouth area has been launched.

The search, which is part of a nationwide campaign, aims to recognise those who go above and beyond for their community, from acts of kindness to moments of bravery.

People are being asked to nominate their unsung heroes, whether that is one person or a group of do-gooders. Those nominated will be in with a chance to win one of five surprise parties in their honour, complete with catering, entertainment and drinks.

The campaign, Pop Up Parties, has been created by pork pie makers, Pork Farms and is in its third year.

To nominate your unsung heroes, see porkfarmsparty.co.uk

Michael Holton, brand and marketing manager at Pork Farms, said: ‘No good deed is too big or too small and we are eager to celebrate your local heroes, simply submit your nominations to be in with a chance of winning.’