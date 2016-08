A CAR crashed into a shop after swerving to avoid a cyclist, firefighters have said.

A crew from Southsea station went to Albert Road, Southsea, at around 3pm after the vehicle hit a shop window.

It is understood the driver of the car, which had a family inside, swerved to avoid a boy on a bike but hit the shop.

Ambulance crew checked over the boy, who is believed to have fallen off his bike, but no-one was seriously injured.

The crew put the car back on the road and left at 3pm.