Car crashes into wall in Portsmouth

A CAR crashed into a wall in Portsmouth.

The incident involved a red Vauxhall Corsa and a white Hyundai in Stubbington Avenue, North End, at about 8.30pm.

The Hyundai was turning out of a car park and met the oncoming Corsa, whose driver lost control and spun into the wall. Both drivers escaped injury and no arrests were made.

Firefighters from Southsea fire station were called to the scene to check the structure of the building.

A police officer at the scene said: ‘The damage to the building looks worse than the collision was.

‘It was accidental. Nobody has been arrested and the building is structurally fine.’

One resident who saw the crash said: ‘I was watching from my window and saw the collision.’