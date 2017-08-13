Car flips on A27 eastbound causing tailbacks into Portsmouth

Have your say

A CAR has overturned on the A27 eastbound and is causing delays for those travelling from Portsmouth.

The incident, which is blocking one of two lanes between Stockbridge and Fishbourne roundabouts, began at 4.30pm.

A spokesman for West Sussex police said: ‘One vehicle was involved in the accident and its driver sustained minor injuries.

‘The second lane of the motorway was blocked for some time too, but reopened again at 5.20pm.

‘Now, police are at the scene and recovery of the vehicle is taking place, and just one lane of the motorway is blocked.

‘Unfortunately there are delays for drivers, with tailbacks leading into Portsmouth, but traffic should be able to move freely soon.’

Firefighters and paramedics also attended the scene.