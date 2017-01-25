CAROLE CHAPMAN: A decade of learning and discovery

PORTSDOWN U3A is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

We cater for people who are no longer in full-time employment and, although we cover the north of the city of Portsmouth, we welcome all-comers.

Like a ll U3As, we are a learning organisation that runs on mutual support and fun.

So we have a wide range of interest groups that cover walking, computers, books, art, language, games, crafts, photography, history, music, travel, philosophy and more.

We also hold general meetings on the third Wednesday of each month (except August) at 2pm in Cosham Baptist Church, 48 Havant Road, Cosham, P06 2QZ.

We normally have a speaker, followed by a chance to meet other members and have a cup of tea.

Visitors are welcome for £2 a time. Our yearly subscription is good value at £16.

We began the new year with a great talk from Amanda Elmes about South Downs National Park.

Coming up on February 15, we have The Interesting River Thames, by Dave Allport.

Dave is a popular visitor to Portsdown U3A and has previously spoken on subjects as diverse as the Falkland Islands and the Kings Theatre.

On March 15, I will be giving a talk – The Centenary of the Russian Revolution, 100 years to the day since the abdication of Tsar Nicholas.

We have an ongoing Heritage Lottery funded project, The Impact on the People of Portsmouth of the Battle of Jutland.

Look out for news of our Battle of Jutland exhibitions in Portsmouth and Gosport.

Come along to our meetings on February 15 and March 15. We would love to see you there.

Alternatively visit us online at portsdownu3a.org.uk.

Carole is the business secretary of Portsdown U3A