CAROLE CHAPMAN: Learn about art, books history and more

PORTSDOWN U3A is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

We cater for people who are no longer in full-time employment and, although we cover the north of the city of Portsmouth, we welcome everyone.

Like all U3As, we are a learning organisation that runs on mutual support and fun.

We have a wide range of interest groups that cover walking, computers, books, art, language, games, crafts, photography, history, music, travel, philosophy and more.

We also hold general meetings on the third Wednesday of each month (except August) at 2pm in Cosham Baptist Church, 48 Havant Road. We normally have a speaker, followed by a chance to meet other members and have a cup of tea.

Visitors are welcome for £2 a time. Our yearly subscription is good value at £16.

On January 18, we will begin with a talk from Amanda Elmes on South Downs National Park.

On February 15, we have The Interesting River Thames, by Dave Allport, and then The Centenary of the Russian Revolution, by Carole Chapman, on March 15.

At Portsdown U3A, you will also find interesting projects and special events.

We have an ongoing Heritage Lottery-funded project, The Impact on the People of Portsmouth of the Battle of Jutland.

In November we held two performances of the silent film, The Battle of the Somme, and our annual lecture, The Knowledge:How to Rebuild our World from Scratch, by Professor Lewis Dartnell of the University of Westminster.

Go to portsdownu3a.org.uk or come along to our next meeting on January 18.

We would love to see you there.

Carole Chapman is the business secretary of Portsdown U3A