CHURCHGOERS are being called to join a carol service this weekend.

Portsmouth Cathedral will be celebrating Michaelmas – the feast day of St Michael – on Sunday.

To mark the day, the site will be hosting an evening of song.

Carols will begin from 6pm at the cathedral, in High Street, Old Portsmouth.

It will be followed at 8pm with a 40-minute Taize-style evening of prayer.

For details on either event, call (023) 9282 3300.