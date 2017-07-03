Cayleigh makes 1,000 cards for charity

RONALD McDonald House charities provide free home-away-from-home accommodation at specialist children’s hospitals across the UK, enabling families with children who are in hospital care to stay close to them and maintain a degree of normal family life.

The Birthday Wishes Challenge kick-started a two-part charity campaign by Stampin’ Up! with a national card-making challenge scheduled to take place in December.

Stamping Up! makes decorative wood-mount, clear-mount rubber and photopolymer stamp sets and accessories for greeting cards, craft projects, memory keeping and home décor.

I successfully made 1,000 cards in less than 24 hours in aid of Ronald McDonald House, Southampton.

Making 1,000 cards was a lot harder than I thought it would be.

It was also fun and very rewarding.

I spent the day with the staff and families at Ronald McDonald House, Southampton, and it was an incredible and inspiring experience.

I’m feeling a little sore, I didn’t realise how many muscles I used to make cards.

And I’m overwhelmed at what I have achieved.

It was a great opportunity to give support to families who are going through such difficult times.

I am holding another event in December to make 1,000 cards for the charity. But this time other people can get involved too – whether they are avid or new crafters.

The 1,000 cards will be donated to be used by families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses, who often don’t have the time to buy their own.

Overall an impressive 9,493 cards were created nationwide across all events.