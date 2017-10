Police have issued CCTV of a man they are looking for in connection with an assault at a pub in Portsmouth.

A 47-year-old man was targeted during the incident at the Painters Arms in Lake Road on September 17.

PC Laurence McDevitt said: ‘Do you recognise this man? If you do, please get in touch with us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44170360730.’

If you have any information relating to this case, call police on 101 quoting reference ‘44170360730’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.