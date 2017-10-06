Chance to run at Great South Run and support fostering in Portsmouth

A LUCKY runner can get their hands on a free place in this month's Great South Run to help raise awareness of the need for more foster carers in Portsmouth.

A team of foster carers, young people in foster care and others supporting fostering will team up to join the legion of runners taking part in the race on October 22.

Now, the city council is offering a place on the team to the person with the most inspiring reason for wanting to support Foster Portsmouth - the authority's fostering service.

Councillor Ryan Brent, cabinet member for children's social care said: 'We have a spare place in our team and we want it to go to someone who really cares about and wants to support fostering.

'I am really pleased to be taking part myself and supporting our wonderful foster carers who do such an amazing job in changing the lives of our looked after children and vulnerable young people.

'Training has been hard but very much worth it to raise the profile of fostering, and helping the council recruit more foster carers for the children and young people who need a range of periods of care from short to longer term placements, and an environment where they can grow, develop and achieve their goals.

'I would urge anyone to consider fostering, where you can be a role model and help a young person change their life.'

For a chance to win a place in the team, email phil.rennie@portsmouthcc.gov.uk with your name, phone number and reason why you want to support fostering by Thursday, October 12.

Cllr Brent will choose the most inspiring reason as the winner.

For more information on fostering in general, visit foster.portsmouth.gov.uk or call 023 9283 4071.