Channel 4 hunts fed up Portsmouth homeowners for news series of Love it or List it

CELEBRITY help could be on the way for Portsmouth people fed up with their homes.

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It is back for a third series and they’re on the lookout for people who can’t stand their homes.

Each episode of the Channel 4 programme follows property gurus Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer as they help homeowners decide whether to renovate or sell their houses.

The duo meet a couple whose homeowner dreams have become a property nightmare – whether the home is in disarray or is too small.

After pleading their cases, the pair then go head to head, with Kirstie seeking to transform the current home with the help of an expert team, while Phil plays devil’s advocate and uses his expertise to explore what they could get for their money elsewhere.

Applications to take part in the latest series are now open.

To apply, email homes@raisetheroofproductions.com or call 0141 427 5880 to speak to a member of the homes team.