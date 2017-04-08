Channel 4 to film programme in Portsmouth - and want residents to star in it

A Channel 4 show about finding and restoring old items is to be filmed in Portsmouth, and producers want local residents to play a starring role in it.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It consists of presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien searching in barns, sheds and garages for any unwanted and unused items.

They are taken away and repurposed to add as much value to them as possible, so they can be sold on with all the profits going to the original owner

A spokesman said: ‘This can be anything from an old piece of furniture in the attic which needs a little bit of love, to a broken-down motor which is just gathering dust in the garage.’

Producers are planning to film the show in Portsmouth over the next few weeks, so are keen to hear from anyone who might want to get involved.

To get in touch email takepart@yetitelevision.com or otherwise phone on 02920 223456.