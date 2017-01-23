Charity launches sailing project for teens

OFFICIAL charity of Land Rover BAR the 1851 Trust has launched a project to provide students living in the Solent area new experiences both on and off the water.

The Go Sail project has been funded by Sport England and will include free sailing opportunities coupled with a STEM education programme.

Go Sail will introduce 14 to 16-year-olds to sailing and give them hands-on experience of the real-world science, technology, engineering and maths challenges faced by Land Rover BAR in its challenge to bring the America’s Cup home.

Jo Stocks, 1851 Trust CEO said: ‘With just over four months until the start of the America’s Cup, both Land Rover BAR and the 1851 Trust are keen to engage and excite young people to be part of this exciting journey.

‘We believe that the opportunity to get out on the water, perhaps for the first time, and come to the home of a professional working sports team will serve to inspire young people and broaden their horizons to the possibility of an exciting career in STEM.’

Go Sail has been developed by the 1851 Trust, the official charity of Portsmouth-based America’s Cup team, Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie.

Go Sail will be engaging with local schools throughout Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and the Isle of Wight to encourage schools to sign up their young people for the opportunity.

For more email andy.hooper@uksa.org